High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as low as C$1.22. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.21.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.10 million during the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 56.76% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Dividend Announcement

About High Arctic Energy Services

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. High Arctic Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

