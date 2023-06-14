Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $324.32.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $300.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $301.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 6,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

