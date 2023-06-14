Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $32,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $512.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $516.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.70 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.