ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,898 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,367,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

