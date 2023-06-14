ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

