ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 633 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,924 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,965 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

