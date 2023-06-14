ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,537 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VONG opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

