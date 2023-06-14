ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 151,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $103,168,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 321,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $315.45 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $318.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.27. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.