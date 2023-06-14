ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $248,305,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,336,000 after buying an additional 2,928,422 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.6 %

AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 541.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.40.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,519. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

