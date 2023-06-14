ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $181.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

