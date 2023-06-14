ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

