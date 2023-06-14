ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Honeywell International
In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Honeywell International Price Performance
HON opened at $201.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.78. The firm has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Honeywell International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.
