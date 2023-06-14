ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after purchasing an additional 218,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,117,000 after acquiring an additional 132,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,221,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.