ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGT. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $12.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1136 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

