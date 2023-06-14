ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $223.40 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.46.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.