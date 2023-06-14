ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 111,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 12,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

