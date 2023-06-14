ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.