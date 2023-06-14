ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

