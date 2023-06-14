ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after buying an additional 425,844 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $623,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after buying an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $229.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.56.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

