ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $623,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

