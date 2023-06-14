ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Motco grew its position in Travelers Companies by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $176.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.08 and its 200-day moving average is $181.15.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

