ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $900,000 Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,031 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Otter Tail by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $339.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.00 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

