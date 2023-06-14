ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $951,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 303,296 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

