ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

