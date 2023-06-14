ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $598,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $342.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

