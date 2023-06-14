ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,695 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

