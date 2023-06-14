ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after acquiring an additional 508,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3M Trading Up 1.5 %

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.