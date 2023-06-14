ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 115,426 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,912 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPTS stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

