ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $435.73 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.28 and a 52 week high of $437.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

