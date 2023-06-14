ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 984.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,928,000 after buying an additional 343,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,737,000 after buying an additional 320,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.45.

STZ stock opened at $247.45 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.