ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,516 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URTH. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,677,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 217.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 666,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 456,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,136,000 after purchasing an additional 410,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 816.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 293,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 261,076 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $122.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $97.44 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

