ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Kellogg by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,698,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

