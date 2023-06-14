ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,683 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,616 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.49. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $338.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.