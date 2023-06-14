ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 71,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Accenture by 1,847.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,270,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $315.19 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

