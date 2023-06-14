ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $445.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

