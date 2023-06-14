ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,281 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 736,517 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 680,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,045,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,438,000 after acquiring an additional 478,975 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

