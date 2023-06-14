ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 2,141.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Block by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SQ opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,846 shares of company stock worth $15,386,284. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.