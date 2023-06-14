ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $105.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

