ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 303,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 214,196 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 779,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 435,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after acquiring an additional 94,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 206,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 819,533 shares of company stock valued at $32,654,423. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

