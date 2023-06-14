ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

