ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.50.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.39.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

