ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 782.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 16,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $198.93 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.46. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

