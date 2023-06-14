ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,427 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 175,015 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.