ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,408 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

