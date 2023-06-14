ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 93,622 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,622 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

