ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,596 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,787,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,927,000 after acquiring an additional 452,055 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.