ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 655.6% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 324,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after buying an additional 281,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,338,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,565,000 after buying an additional 244,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.83.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.