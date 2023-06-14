ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.77

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.77 and traded as high as $23.19. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 2,754,314 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 21.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 70,848,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491,086 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 20.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 64,675,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,702,000 after buying an additional 10,760,577 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 25,217,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,188,000 after buying an additional 2,483,062 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,185,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,766,000 after buying an additional 2,180,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 139.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,811,000 after buying an additional 7,710,015 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

