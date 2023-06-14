IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.54 million, a PE ratio of -152.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

