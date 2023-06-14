Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares.

Input Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Input Capital Company Profile

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

